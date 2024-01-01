English
CNN: Home Internet access could be lost for millions of Americans; unless lawmakers act

Shafaqna Science- According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), more than 23 million US households are at risk of being disconnected from the Internet by as early as May, or being charged significantly higher rates that could add hundreds of dollars to their annual costs, CNN reports.

The impending disaster has the potential to affect approximately one in five households across the country, or nearly 60 million Americans based on Census Bureau population estimates.

Such widespread Internet outages would affect individuals’ ability to complete school assignments, find employment, attend remote medical appointments, refill prescriptions online, and access government services, exacerbating the divide between those with and without Internet access and potentially causing significant economic disruption.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com

