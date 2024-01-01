English
UN chief: Blocked Gaza aid trucks a ‘moral outrage’

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that it is time for Israel to give an “ironclad commitment” for unfettered access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

The line of blocked aid trucks stuck on Egypt’s side of the border with the Gaza Strip while Palestinians face starvation on the other side is a “moral outrage”, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on a visit to the Rafah crossing.

“I have come to Rafah to shine a spotlight on the pain of Palestinians in Gaza,” the UN chief said on Saturday, addressing a news conference in El Arish, in Egypt’s northern Sinai, where much of the international relief for Gaza is stockpiled as Israel continues to block aid from entering.

