Lebanon: Social solidarity in holy month of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Despite the difficult living conditions that people live in Lebanon, the hands of charity, giving, and the atmosphere of social solidarity are still present in the holy month of Ramadan, especially with what Lebanon is experiencing today, in addition to its economic and financial crises, a war with the Israeli entity, which forced a number of southern families in the border villages to flee.

According to Shafaqna, an activist in the “Athar Al-Samaa” charitable association, Nisreen Jaffal, said in an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, that so far, about 148 rations have been distributed to needy families, including various foodstuffs and milk cartons for children, in addition to financial aid for some families, whose some of its members are orphans and have special necessities. There are also aids related to the nursing aspect, where medicines and clothes were distributed.

Jaffal pointed out that the association’s permanent and primary work is to cover a number of orphan children from outside institutions, with gifts, from Eid clothing, and toys. The services are provided to approximately 150-200 families per month. This work began in 2017, with regards to donations and financial support that the team collects from its surroundings and friends.

Another youth initiative that positively impacts social solidarity during the holy month is “Nahj Ali’s Host.” The host has been doing its work for six years in a row now. This initiative aims to provide Ramadan iftars (FAST BREAKING) for needy families, whether through cooking food by volunteers or through the idea of “from your home to Lipton”. The host’s private kitchen was launched for the fourth year in a row, in order to cover the largest number of meals due to the difficult conditions that the country witnessed, which led to a change in people’s conditions and a reduction in their ability to secure daily food.

In the holy month, the breezes of mercy are evident. Just as the servants ask for mercy and forgiveness from God Almighty, they must also have mercy on each other and extend a helping hand to one another, since one of the highest lessons of the holy month of Ramadan is to feel for the poor and help those in need to be closer to the Creator.

Source: Shafaqna Lebanon

www.shafaqna.com