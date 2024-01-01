UN chief-Egypt’s president discuss efforts to reach immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed on Sunday efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Sisi reviewed Egypt’s “intensive efforts” to reach an immediate cease-fire, exchange prisoners and allow access to sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The Egyptian leader praised efforts exerted by Guterres to urge the international community to contribute to stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and his keenness to adhere to international law and international cooperation law, the statement said.

The UN chief, for his part, hailed Egypt’s regional role as a pivotal pillar of stability, according to the statement.

He underlined the importance of reaching a cease-fire “for humanitarian purposes to enable the delivery and effective distribution of aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

