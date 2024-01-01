Save the Children: Over 6,000 foreign children trapped in ‘dire’ Syria camps

Shafaqna English- The charity Save the Children said on Saturday that over 6,000 foreign children linked to Daesh remained trapped in camps in Syria, living in dire conditions.

It said that five years after IS was territorially defeated in Syria, 6,160 children remain trapped in the notorious Al-Hol and Roj camps, where over 70% of the population are under 12.

The two camps, which are controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are notorious for overcrowding, violence, unsanitary conditions and disease. Save the Children said that in 2024 so far, countries had repatriated their citizens at a rate 50% lower than in the same period last year.

Sources: New Arab

