English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Businesswomen-Traders suffer from absence of Nowruz programs in Balkh Province

0

Shafaqna English- Some residents and businesswomen in Balkh province due to unemployment and the absence of Nowruz programs and trade exhibitions, they have been severely affected.

Balkh province, which annually hosts thousands of guests in Nowruz celebrations and the Red Tulip Festival, has not received any guests this year as it did not in the past two years either. This action, along with the lack of Nowruz celebrations, has dealt a severe blow to the economy and the flourishing of trade, especially women’s trade.

Nowruz trips are one of the most prominent traditions in Afghanistan, where before the Taliban’s rule, thousands of people from all corners of the country used to travel to Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, to participate in Nowruz celebrations and the Red Tulip Festival.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: Over 1.4 million girls in Afghanistan deprived of going to school

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: As new academic year begins 1.4 million female students deprived of education

anvari

[Shafaqna Exclusive] India: MANUU Celebrated International Nowruz Day

asadian

Food crisis in Afghanistan and issues of malnutrition

parniani

Afghanistan: Nowruz celebrations persist in Kabul despite Taliban restrictions

leila yazdani

[Photos] Mashhad: Nowruz in Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.