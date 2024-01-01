Afghanistan: Businesswomen-Traders suffer from absence of Nowruz programs in Balkh Province

Shafaqna English- Some residents and businesswomen in Balkh province due to unemployment and the absence of Nowruz programs and trade exhibitions, they have been severely affected.

Balkh province, which annually hosts thousands of guests in Nowruz celebrations and the Red Tulip Festival, has not received any guests this year as it did not in the past two years either. This action, along with the lack of Nowruz celebrations, has dealt a severe blow to the economy and the flourishing of trade, especially women’s trade.

Nowruz trips are one of the most prominent traditions in Afghanistan, where before the Taliban’s rule, thousands of people from all corners of the country used to travel to Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, to participate in Nowruz celebrations and the Red Tulip Festival.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

