Shafaqna English- Over 10 million worshipers perform prayers at Prophet’s Mosque in first 10 days of Ramadhan.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced that during the first 10 days of Ramadhan the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed a total of 9,818,474 worshipers and visitors.

Official statistics revealed that 739,702 individuals visited Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s tomb, adhering to organizational measures designed to manage crowd flow and time slots for voluntary prayers for both men and women.

Additionally, it was reported that 26,910 elderly individuals and those with disabilities took advantage of the services offered to them in the past week. The number of visitors who used guidance services reached 132,893.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

