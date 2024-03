Shafaqna English- Over 300 people gathered at The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion, in Smethwick to partake in a free iftar meal.

The event, organized by Ramadan Tent Project, was one among 25 venues nationwide to embrace this initiative.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, The Albion Foundation described the Open Iftar event, the first one to be held at The Hawthorns, as a “great success,” The BBC reported.

Sources: About Islam

