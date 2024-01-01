SICM Mahfil Ali: Reflections on the length of fast across the world

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadhan programme at 12th Night of Ramadhan 1445 with talk by Prof Iqbal Asaria on “Reflections on the length of fast across the world”.

Event Details:

We look forward to welcoming you to our Ramadan programme.

Children’s programme

Salaat

Iftar

Short talk by community member – Prof Iqbal Asaria on “Reflections on the length of fast across the world” Du’a Iftitah

Qur’an recitation

Speaker:

Dr Panjwani is the Head and Founder of Diverse Legal Consulting, a consultancy that specialises in country expert reports on Middle East & North Africa (MENA) for asylum seekers.

Drawing upon his seminary and university studies, his work cuts across scriptural exegesis, jurisprudence, philosophy, logic and metaphysics. By re-examining the subject of the law, a critical evaluation of how laws are derived from religious and non-religious sources can take places. This also means broadening our notions of evidence to understand other legal systems better so that the dignity of minorities can be recognised.

In his spare time, he engages in interfaith dialogue in Muslim and faith communities worldwide and likes playing tennis and doing charity work. He enjoys spending time with family and when possible, escapes into the world of fantasy football and all other idiosyncratic creative outlets.

www.shafaqna.com