Medical News Today: More than 42% of world’s population has a neurological disorder

Shafaqna Science- The increase in brain diseases has been associated with a rise in premature deaths, with 80 occurring in developing countries. The WHO’s research shows that out of the 8 billion people worldwide, 3.4 billion have a neurological condition, Medical News Today reported.

This indicates that 42.5 of the global population is affected by a neurological disorder.

According to a study published in Lancet Neurology, nervous system disorders are the primary reason for disability in individuals. The increase in brain disorders has also been connected to a rise in early deaths, particularly in developing countries where there are limited resources for neurological healthcare.

The number of deaths and disabilities resulting from brain disorders has risen by 18% since 1990. The authors have compiled a list of the top 10 neurological diseases, which include stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, epilepsy, neurological complications from preterm birth, autism spectrum disorder, and nervous system cancer.

Diabetic neuropathy, a form of nerve damage caused by diabetes, is the fastest growing brain disorder and has tripled in prevalence since 1990. According to the research, it is possible that the rise in nerve disorders may be linked to COVID-19.

Source: Medical News Today

