F1: Verstappen retires, Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Carlos Sainz, driving for Ferrari, emerged victorious at the Australian Grand Prix during the third round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship on Sunday.

Ferrari had an impressive performance in the race with Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc coming in second, while Red Bull’s champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell all had to retire during the race.

Sainz won with a time of 1:20:26.843, followed by Leclerc who finished in second place just +2.366 seconds behind, and McLaren’s Lando Norris secured third place with a gap of +5.904 seconds at Albert Park Circuit.

