International friendly football match: Germany 2-0 France

Shafaqna English- Germany emerged victorious in a friendly football match against France on Saturday, with a final score of 2-0, reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

Midfielder Florian Wirtz scored the opening goal in just minutes into the game at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Kai Havertz, Arsenal forward, netted the second goal for his country in the 49th minute.

Germany will be the host country for EURO 2024, with their first match against Scotland taking place on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

