Mdeast: Distribution of more than 22,000 food baskets across Iraq by Otabah Hosseini (AS)

Shafaqna English– Imam Hassan (AS) guesthouse sector in Otabah Hosseini announced the distribution of more than 22,000 food baskets among the poor families in the provinces of Iraq in the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to “Otabah Hosseini”, Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan, deputy of the above-mentioned sector, announced that the special plan of the holy month of Ramadan continues based on the orders of Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai, the representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, and food baskets will be distributed among the poor and eligible people in the provinces of Iraq.

Hassan added that this is performed with the cooperation of charitable organizations supporting poor families in Karbala and a number of provinces and through the representatives of religious authorities in different regions.

He announced that from the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan until the 10th day of this month, more than 22,000 food baskets have been distributed among the poor in the country.

The deputy of Imam Hassan (A.S.) guesthouse in Otabah Hosseini (A.S.) said that the food baskets contain items needed by the family in Ramadan.

Source: mdeast

