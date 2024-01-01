Asharq Al-Awsat: Trial launch of the “International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography” in Mecca in five international languages

Shafaqna English– The International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography in Mecca in five international languages launched its trial activity with the presence of the Secretary General of Muslim World League in the month of Ramadan.

According to Shafaqna, Asharq Al-Awsat wrote: “This museum includes more than 30 sections that represent more than 200 visual and interactive effects in five international languages using the latest digital and interactive display technologies.”

This museum, which is located in the Clock Towers, has introduced biography of the Prophet, his simple and easy etiquette and Sharia, that contains guiding values to the righteous path and disclosure of the dangers of extremism in Islam in the framework of the effort of Muslim World League to serve the Prophet’s tradition and introduce it.

