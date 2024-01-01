12 Makruh Acts During Fasting: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answers

SHAFAQNA- According to Shafaqna, in volume two of the comprehensive explanation of Islamic laws by the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, several acts that have been considered Makruh during fasting.

1- Submerging the entire head in water, which does not invalidate the fast but it is recommended to avoid it.

2- Pouring medicine into the eyes or using eye drops if its taste or smell reaches the throat.

3- Engaging in activities such as bloodletting or taking a bath that leads to weakness.

4- Inserting medicine into the nose if it reaches the throat unknowingly, and if knowingly, it is not permissible.

5- Smelling fragrant substances is disliked, but using perfume during fasting is not problematic or disliked.

6- Wetting a garment worn on the body.

7- Sitting in water (for women).

8- Using suppositories.

9- Extracting a tooth or any action leading to bleeding from the mouth.

10- Using a wet tooth stick for brushing.

11- Ingesting water or other liquids unnecessarily.

12- Intentionally engaging in activities that stimulate sexual desire without ejaculation occurring involuntarily.