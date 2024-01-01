Al-Azhar’s Sheikh: International community’s response to Israel’s aggression against Gaza ‘disappointing’

Shafaqna English- The international community’s response to Israel’s war on Gaza have been “disappointing,” Al-Azhar’s Sheikh said.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb’s remarks came during his reception of UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Cairo, according to a statement from Al-Azhar. The two men discussed the latest developments in Gaza, it said.

Al-Tayeb said that “what is happening in Gaza threatens to undermine the efforts of communication and rapprochement that we have been undertaking for years and attempts to bridge the gap between East and West.”

