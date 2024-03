Similar to last year, this year in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, schools and universities opened their doors to students, but girls above the sixth grade remained deprived once again. In recent years, at the beginning of each academic year, there was hope that the Taliban would reconsider their decision to deprive girls of education, and the Taliban leader would issue orders to reopen schools and universities to girls.

However, unlike previous years, there was no hope for such an occurrence this year, and fewer believed that the Taliban would reconsider the ban on girls’ education. The Taliban’s performance over the past two and a half years has acquainted observers with bitter truths. One of those truths is that the prohibition of education for adolescents and young girls by the Taliban is not a decision that will easily change. The Taliban have entangled their identity and legitimacy with the suppression of women. If they show any leniency in this regard, they will lose their legitimacy and position among their traditional and rural supporters.