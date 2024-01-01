UK: Muslims-non-Muslims attend ‘Unity Iftar’ Event at York Mosque

Shafaqna English- YORK Muslims welcomed non-Muslims to their mosque during their holiest month to talk and eat together.

York Mosque invited non-Muslims to join its community for Unity Iftar, to give them a chance to find out more about Ramadan, why they fast, how it is about more than simply not eating or drinking, and to eat and drink together after sunset.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell was among those who accepted the invitation this year, as did people from a wide range of backgrounds and religions.

