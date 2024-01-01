Turkish scholar: Politicians fuel Islamophobia

English
Shafaqna English- Politicians fuel Islamophobia when they espouse an “us-versus-them” narrative and inadvertently create prejudice among Muslims against non-Muslims, Mustafa Akyol, a Turkish scholar based in Washington said.

Politics can aggravate Islamophobia and Muslims have a role to play to forestall such hatred from spreading, according to prominent Turkish scholar.

He said there was a need for a political and civil vision that defends Muslims against prejudice and injustice as well as builds bridges with non-Muslims by promoting mutual understanding and respect.

Sources: Free Malaysia Today

www.shafaqna.com

