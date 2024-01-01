Smoking guns of Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- Pakistan faces significant challenges in its healthcare sector, as evidenced by its low rankings in global health reports. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan ranks 122nd out of 190 countries, while a Lancet study places it at 154 out of 195 countries in terms of healthcare access and quality index. Additionally, the country lags in implementing preventive measures against various diseases, including lung cancer, which is the third most common cancer in Pakistan.

Factors such as exposure to radioactive gases and occupational substances contribute to lung cancer, with cigarettes being a major cause. Consequently, there is a pressing need for anti-smoking policies. Data from Statista indicates that 19% of Pakistan’s adult population smokes daily in 2024. Efforts are underway to discourage smoking, with discussions on increasing cigarette taxation by 50%. However, tobacco companies’ misleading campaigns hinder policy implementation by falsely claiming that high taxation leads to illicit tobacco trade.

Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach. While taxing cigarettes can influence consumption habits, more actions are necessary. Cigarettes are widely available, even to children, highlighting the need for regulated sales and awareness campaigns. Schools should educate students about the dangers of smoking, and strict laws should prohibit smoking in public and private establishments. By implementing robust policies and measures, Pakistan can curb smoking habits and safeguard public health.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

