UN: Over 8,500 died on migration routes worldwide in 2023

Shafaqna English- Over 8,500 people died on migration routes worldwide in 2023, making it the deadliest year since the IOM started collecting data a decade ago, the UN’s migration agency has said. So far in 2024, the figures were “no less alarming”, the organisation said.

Drowning has been the biggest cause of recorded deaths of irregular refugees during last decade , with victim numbers topping 36,000, IOM reported.

Of the 64,000 deaths recorded over the last decade, nearly 60 percent were linked to drowning, a report by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday (26 Mar. 2024).