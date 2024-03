Shafaqna English- There are “reasonable grounds” to believe Israel is committing genocide in the besieged Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, according to a report issued by a United Nations expert.

In the report, issued late on Monday (25 Mar. 2024), the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese said there are clear indications that Israel has violated three of the five acts listed under the UN’s Genocide Convention.

Sources: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com