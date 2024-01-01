Imam Ali’s (AS) Advice to Imam Hassan (AS): “He Who inflicts disease is also the curer”

Shafaqna English- What follows is an extract from the book Nahjul-Balagha, the most famous collection of sermons, letters, Tafsirs and stories attributed to Imam Ali (AS). This is a part of his letter for al-Hasan ibn Ali (his son – peace be upon them), when Amir al-muminin encamped at al-Hadirin on his way back from Siffin, selected by Shafaqna.

And before you probe into this, you should begin by seeking your Allah’s help and turning to Him for competence and keeping aloof from everything that throws you into doubt or flings you towards misguidance. When you have made sure that your heart is clean and humble and your thoughts have come together and you have only one thought which is about this matter, then you will see what I have explained to you; but if you have not been able to achieve that peace of observation and thinking which you would like to have, then know that you are only stamping the ground like a blind she-camel and falling into darkness while a seeker of religion should not grope in the dark or create confusion. It is better to avoid this.

Appreciate my advice, O my child, and know He Who is the Master of death is also the Master of life, that the Creator causes death as well; that He Who destroys is also the restorer of life and that He Who inflicts disease is also the curer. This world continues in the way Allah has made it with regard to its pleasures, trials, rewards on the Day of Judgement and all that He wishes and you do not know. If anything of this advice is not understood by you then attribute it to your ignorance of it, because when you were first born you were born ignorant. Thereafter, you acquired knowledge.

Know O my child, that no one received messages from Allah, the Glorified, as the Prophet (S) did. Therefore, regard him as your forerunner and leader towards deliverance. Certainly, I shall spare no effort in giving you advice and surely even if you try, you cannot acquire that insight for your welfare as I have for you.

A part of Imam Ali’s (AS) Advice to Imam Hassan (AS)

