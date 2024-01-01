Afghanistan: Residents in Badakhshan provinces voice concerns about soaring food prices during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Residents in Badakhshan and Takhar provinces voice concerns about economic hardships and soaring food prices during Ramadhan. They assert that under Taliban control, poverty and hunger have escalated, leaving dining tables emptier across the region.

Furthermore, they express deep distress over exorbitant prices set by shopkeepers, coupled with rising poverty and unemployment rates. According to these residents, during Ramadhan, shopkeepers inflated the prices of essential goods despite no fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate. They attribute these price hikes to insufficient supervision of trades and market price lists by the Taliban’s Price Monitoring Committee.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

