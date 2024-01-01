New report: Millions of children in Iraq denied access to education

Shafaqna English- Iraq is currently suffering a severe education crisis, with millions of children being denied access to education.

According to a new report by the Norwegian Council for the Displaced and quoted by the Education International Organization (EIO) at the beginning of the war against ISIS, the Iraqi government drastically reduced or cut assistance to 5.2 million children.

“Since 2023, 770,000 displaced children have been living in precarious conditions, often in makeshift shelters. These children have been uprooted from their homes due to conflict and instability, and their right to education has been severely compromised. Despite the constitutional mandate, they find themselves without access to schools, teachers, and educational resources.” EIO said.

The EIO’s report pointed out that the Iraqi government’s “failure to follow UN recommendations has exacerbated the crisis. These recommendations specifically address the education needs of displaced individuals within the country. While the UN called for funding to support disadvantaged children’s education, the Iraqi government allocated only half of the requested $35 million.”

Sources: Shafaq News

