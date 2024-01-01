Aawsat: Discovery of 4,000-year-old bacteria that cause human tooth decay

Shafaqna Science- Scientists have discovered evidence of 4,000-year-old bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease in human molars. According to Asharq Al-awsat researchers have discovered an unprecedented amount of “streptococcus” DNA, a type of bacteria found in the human mouth that is responsible for tooth decay, in the remains of teeth found in a limestone cave in Ireland.

It is believed that the teeth in which the bacteria was found belonged to a Bronze Age man.

A group of scientists said: “They have also discovered other types of microbes associated with gum disease, including Tannerella forsythia”.

Based on this analysis, the scientists were able to reconstruct the genome, which is the complete set of genetic material of this type of ancient bacteria.

The researchers, whose report was published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, said: “This research helps to understand how the human diet has evolved over the centuries, especially in relation to sugar consumption.”

Source: Aawsat

