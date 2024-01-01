English
Saudi Arabia provides 24-hour healthcare for pilgrims during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia provides 24-hour healthcare for pilgrims this Ramadhan in Mecca, say officials.

Dr Wael Motair, Director of the Mecca Health Affairs directorate at the ministry, told Arab News that three emergency centers are available for pilgrims, seven days a week.

The emergency center for the Mosque is located on the first floor of the King Fahd Expansion area; the second is at the Saudi Portico, which was originally known as Safa Gate; and the third is on the first floor, close to the Ajyad bridge.

The Ajyad Emergency Hospital and the Mosque’s Hospital are located in the northern courtyard of the King Abdullah Expansion area.

