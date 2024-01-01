New Arab: Israeli ‘crime’ on medical centre in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- Head of emergency services of Lebanon’s ambulance association deplored the Israeli airstrikes that hit a medical centre and killed seven people in south Lebanon earlier on Wednesday (27 Mar. 2024).

Mohyddin Kourhani, Director of the Emergency and Relief Service of the Lebanese Ambulance Association, told The New Arab that seven bodies of “medical volunteers” were pulled from under the rubble in Habbariyeh.

“They were young men, college students,” Kourhani said. “The building is in a residential area, next to the Mukhtar’s office, you can see among the rubble that there is only medical equipment present there.”

The medic added that the association only moved to the town, which is a few miles from the Israeli frontier, at the end of 2023 in light of the Israeli attacks.

Sources: New Arab

