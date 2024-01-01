English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2MultilingualOther News

New Arab: Israeli ‘crime’ on medical centre in Lebanon

0

Shafaqna English- Head of emergency services of Lebanon’s ambulance association deplored the Israeli airstrikes that hit a medical centre and killed seven people in south Lebanon earlier on Wednesday (27 Mar. 2024).

Mohyddin Kourhani, Director of the Emergency and Relief Service of the Lebanese Ambulance Association, told The New Arab that seven bodies of “medical volunteers” were pulled from under the rubble in Habbariyeh.

“They were young men, college students,” Kourhani said. “The building is in a residential area, next to the Mukhtar’s office, you can see among the rubble that there is only medical equipment present there.”

The medic added that the association only moved to the town, which is a few miles from the Israeli frontier, at the end of 2023 in light of the Israeli attacks.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Reuters: Netanyahu condemns ICJ case for genocide

rahman samadreza

Gaza war: 3 journalists killed in Israeli attacks

rahman samadreza

ICC criticized for obstructing Australian cricketer’s display of solidarity with Gaza

parniani

Israeli airstrikes massacre Gazans in school, residential buildings

leila yazdani

Three rights groups urge ICC to investigate Israel for genocide in Gaza

asadian

Israel committed 24 massacres just in the past 24 hours in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.