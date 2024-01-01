English
UN: Millions will go hungry today as food is wasted across the world

Shafaqna English- More than 1 billion tonnes of food almost one-fifth of all the produce available on the market was wasted in 2022, most of it by households, the UN’s latest Food Waste Index Report said on Wednesday (27 Mar. 2024).

More than $1T worth of food was binned by households and businesses at a time when nearly 800 million people were going hungry, the Report said .

“Food waste is a global tragedy. Millions will go hungry today as food is wasted across the world,” Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN’s Environment Programme, said in a statement. Such wastage was not just a moral but “environmental failure”, the report said.

Food waste produces five times the planet-heating emissions of the aviation sector and requires huge tracts of land to be converted for growing crops that are never eaten.

“The more food waste you look for, the more that you find,” she told AFP.

“You could feed all the people that are currently hungry in the world about 800 million people over a meal a day just from the food that is wasted every single year”, Richard Swannell from WRAP told AFP.

Source: TRTWORLD

