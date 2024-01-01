UN: Millions will go hungry today as food is wasted across the world

“Food waste is a global tragedy. Millions will go hungry today as food is wasted across the world,” Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN’s Environment Programme, said in a statement. Such wastage was not just a moral but “environmental failure”, the report said.

Food waste produces five times the planet-heating emissions of the aviation sector and requires huge tracts of land to be converted for growing crops that are never eaten.

“The more food waste you look for, the more that you find,” she told AFP.

“You could feed all the people that are currently hungry in the world about 800 million people over a meal a day just from the food that is wasted every single year”, Richard Swannell from WRAP told AFP.