English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Russian Muslim teen presented with diploma for ‘dedication, courage and personal bravery’

0

Shafaqna English-  Russian Children’s Rights Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova presented an award to a 15-year-old Muslim boy who saved over 100 people during concert hall attack in the Moscow region.

Lvova-Belova arrived at the school where Islam Khalilov studies and in a solemn atmosphere presented him with a diploma “for dedication, courage and personal bravery.”

The teenager worked part-time at the Crocus City Hall concert venue as a cloakroom attendant and was on duty when the shooting occurred.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.