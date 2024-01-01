Russian Muslim teen presented with diploma for ‘dedication, courage and personal bravery’

Shafaqna English- Russian Children’s Rights Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova presented an award to a 15-year-old Muslim boy who saved over 100 people during concert hall attack in the Moscow region.

Lvova-Belova arrived at the school where Islam Khalilov studies and in a solemn atmosphere presented him with a diploma “for dedication, courage and personal bravery.”

The teenager worked part-time at the Crocus City Hall concert venue as a cloakroom attendant and was on duty when the shooting occurred.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com