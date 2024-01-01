Gallup poll: A majority of Americans now oppose Israel’s war on Gaza

Shafaqna English- A majority of Americans now oppose Israel’s war on Gaza, for the first time since the assault on the enclave began in October, according to Gallup poll.

A Gallup poll released on Wednesday (27 Mar. 2024) found that 55 percent of Americans now oppose the war, a ten percent increase since the last survey was conducted by the pollsters in November.

Only one-third of Americans now support Israel’s brutal operation in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, a sharp decrease since the last poll was conducted in November when around half of respondents backed the military campaign.

Pew Poll: Young Americans have increasingly more favorable views of Palestinians

60% of Americans aged 18-29 had positive views of Palestinian people, while 46% preferred Israelis, according to a new opinion poll by the Pew Research Center.

On the other hand, 46% of young American adults see “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza as unacceptable, compared to 21% who believed otherwise.

Young Americans have increasingly more favorable views of Palestinians than they do of Israelis amid the war on Gaza.

Young Americans have been at the forefront of mass protests across the USA to protest President Joe Biden’s support for “Israel’s” genocide campaign, which has now killed over 32,000 Palestinians.

