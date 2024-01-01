TRT: Real Madrid star laments racism in Spanish football

Shafaqna English- Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior spoke about the racism he suffered in Spanish football.

The Black Brazilian player spoke ahead of Brazil’s international friendly against Spain on Tuesday (26 Mar. 2024) at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which is also the home of Real Madrid.

“Playing football is important, but the fight against racism is very important,” said the 23-year-old forward.

“Let people of colour have a normal life. If this were the case, I would go to my club’s games focused only on playing. The only thing I want is to continue playing and for everyone to have a normal life,” he said.

He said, however, that he feels “more and more sad” when he suffers from racial abuse.

“I have less and less will to play. With each complaint made, I feel worse, but I have to appear here and show my face,” he said.

Vinicius said that racism is a global problem and noted that football’s governing bodies UEFA, FIFA and the South American organisation CONMEBOL could all “do more things.”

Source: TRTWORLD