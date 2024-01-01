Russia honored 15 year old Muslim boy who saved 100 people during Moscow attack

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Russian authorities praised 15-year-old Muslim named Islam Khalilov for helping over 100 people escape during the recent attack on a concert hall in the capital, Moscow.

According to Shafaqna, the Al-Jazeera website wrote: ‘Maria Lova,’ the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, awarded this Muslim boy and another 14-year-old boy for their assistance in evacuating the concert hall, ‘certifying their sacrifice, manliness, and personal courage in aiding the victims.’

In this regard, the head of the Muslim Religious Department of the Russian Federation and the Council of Muftis of Russia are set to award Khalilov the Service Medal to Russian Muslims after Friday prayers on March 29th at the central Mosque in Moscow for his bravery and saving lives.

Khalilov was working in the hall during the attack on March 22nd and directly guided more than 100 people to the exit corridor, ensuring their safe exit from the building.

Source: Shafaqna

https://www.shafaqna.com