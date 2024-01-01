English
International Centre of Justice for Palestinians: UK’s Foreign Office to face legal challenge over suspension of funding for UNRWA

Shafaqna English- The International Center for Justice for Palestinians announced its decision to file a lawsuit against the British Foreign Office, due to London’s decision to suspend funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The center – which is based in Britain – explained in a statement that the complaint will be submitted by the law firm Bindmans LLP on behalf of a British citizen of Palestinian origin seeking to protect his family registered with UNRWA.

The statement indicated that the International Center for Justice would provide evidence and financial support for the lawsuit, and that a letter had been submitted to the British Foreign Office demanding the possibility of raising the decision to suspend aid to UNRWA to court.

Sources: Alquds

www.shafaqna.com

