Iraq’s planning to increase its electricity capacity by 3500 megawatts

Iraqi News: Ziyad Ali Fadel, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, emphasized the ministry’s intention to increase the country’s electricity capacity by 3,500 megawatts, stating that over 5,000 megawatts had been added to Iraq’s electricity capacity within one year.

According to Iraq’s official news agency, he emphasized that the availability of electricity hours has significantly increased in Baghdad and other provinces.

Ziyad Ali Fadel highlighted fuel as one of the main challenges for the operation of power plants by the Ministry of Electricity, stating that the government has a real determination to end the fuel crisis.

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity noted that the government is confident that within the next 5 years, power plants will be entrusted to international companies, and these plants will be managed by professional global companies.

He mentioned that during the current year, 3,500 megawatts of electricity capacity will be added to the country’s grid, which will have a positive impact on the availability of electricity hours.

