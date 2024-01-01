Iraq: 2 nuclear reactor projects in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Two nuclear reactor projects in Iraq has been announced by the Minister of Higher Education and the Head of the Iraqi Atomic Energy Agency, indicating their intention to proceed with the projects in Baghdad.

Iraqi News: Naeem Al-Aboodi, the Minister of Higher Education and the Head of the Iraqi Atomic Energy Agency, emphasized his country’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and announced Baghdad’s intention to proceed with 2 nuclear reactor projects.

According to Russia Today, he stated that Iraq has strategies and plans in the field of atomic energy, including nuclear reactor programs.

The Iraqi Minister of Higher Education mentioned Baghdad’s interest in a nuclear reactor project for research purposes, stating that these 2 research and zero-power reactor projects will soon be implemented.

Previously, the Iraqi Minister of Higher Education stated that Iraq is cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the construction of a nuclear reactor for peaceful purposes in the electricity sector.

Source: Russia Alyoum

https://www.shafaqna.com