Karbala: Girls of Al-Warith schools Taklif celebration in Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday (26 Mar.2024) evening, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalaei, the religious Custodian of the holy province of Imam Hussain (AS), attended the Taklif celebration of the girls of Al-Warith schools affiliated to this holy shrine.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: This ceremony was held at the same time as the birth of Imam Hassan Mojtabi (AS) and in the presence of Iraqi officials.

Every year, the holy shrine of Imam Hossain (AS) organises a religious duty festival for the students of Al-warith girls schools in the presence of their parents.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com