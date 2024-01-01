Shafaqna top news stories (27 March 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (27 March 2024) March 27, 2024 | 11:17 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 27 March 2024: Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who does… Taklif celebration of girls of al-Warith schools in Imam Hussein’s shrine Aawsat: Discovery of 4,000-year-old bacteria that cause human tooth decay Imminent implementation of 2 nuclear reactor projects in Iraq Iraq’s planning to increase its electricity capacity by 3500 megawatts Russia honored Muslim man who saved 100 people during Moscow attack International Centre of Justice for Palestinians: UK Foreign Office to face legal… Gallup poll: A majority of Americans now oppose Israel’s war on Gaza Real Madrid star laments racism in Spanish football UN: Millions will go hungry today as food is wasted across the… New Arab: Israeli ‘crime’ on medical centre in Lebanon Saudi Arabia provides 24-hour healthcare for pilgrims during Ramadhan Iftar time during Ramadhan heralded with fireworks in Kosovo’s city of Prizren [Photos] Karbala: Two holy shrines organize annual festival in celebration of Imam… Imam Ali’s (AS) Advice to Imam Hassan (AS); “No connection is more… New report: Millions of children in Iraq denied access to education Afghaniatan: Residents in Badakhshan provinces voice concerns about soaring food prices during… [Photos] Karbala: Sayed al-Safi opens two gates at Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine [Video]: Ramadhan Dua (Day 16)