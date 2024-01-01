Expert: Mashhad Razavi Quran Deserves Extensive Research

SHAFAQNA- “Publishing ancient handwritten Qurans is among the highly esteemed scholarly works that require expertise in reading ancient scripts and patience in researching each letter, mark, and point of the Quran; and this task has been well done in publishing the Mashhad Razavi Quran.”

According to Shafaqna, Ghanem Qadouri Alhamd (Ex-President of Tikrit University and a prominent researcher in the field of ancient Qurans) has written about the Razavi Quran:

“Morteza Kariminia informed me about his work in publishing the Mashhad Razavi Quran preserved in the library of the Holy Shrine of Razavi in Mashhad and gifted me a copy of it. May God reward him with goodness. The publication of this Quran is part of a series of ancient handwritten Qurans that Dr Tayyar Altay Golach has published in recent years in Istanbul. Publishing ancient handwritten Qurans is among the highly esteemed scholarly works that require expertise in reading ancient scripts and patience in researching each letter, mark, and point of the Quran; and this task has been well done in publishing the Mashhad Razavi Quran.”

“Explaining the value of this Quran and the details of Kariminia’s efforts in publishing it requires a lengthy discussion that cannot be covered in this short note; nevertheless, I will not miss a brief mention of it.”

“The value and importance of this Quran date back to its very early history in the beginning of Islam. The Mashhad Razavi Quran is written on parchment in Hijazi script and adorned with colored dots invented by Abu Al-Aswad Al-Du’ali (died 69 AH). Although its date of writing is not specified, its calligraphic features and the results of carbon-14 dating indicate that this Quran belongs to the mid-first century AH.”

“The effort to research and publish this work has been very significant and innovative. This includes the comprehensive study that Kariminia conducted to introduce the features of the Mashhad Rezavi Quran in Arabic and English in a separate volume, as well as in rewriting the Quranic text and facilitating its reading in the original book. For this purpose, a page of the Quran is placed on the right-hand pages, and its text is written in contemporary Arabic script on the opposite pages. Additionally, different colors are used to indicate details and marks in the Quranic text, and finally, this text is compared with the Amiri Quran, which was the most famous printed Quran before the Medina Quran.”

“The Mashhad Razavi Quran deserves extensive research, the groundwork for which Kariminia has prepared like keys to research. I hope knowledgeable researchers will achieve this. And Allah (SWT) is the One granting success.”

The original text of Dr Ghanem Qadouri Alhamd’s note in Arabic is as follows:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

مصحف المشهد الرضوي

أَطْلَعَنِي الدكتور مرتضى كريمي على عمله في نشر (مصحف المشهد الرضوي) المحفوظ في مكتبة العتبة الرضوية في مشهد، وأهداني نسخة من المصحف، جزاه الله تعالى خيراً، ويأتي نشر هذا المصحف بعد سلسلة المصاحف القديمة المخطوطة التي نشرها الدكتور طيار آلتي قولاج في إسطنبول في السنين الأخيرة، ويعتبر نشر المصاحف القديمة المخطوطة من الأعمال العلمية الجليلة التي تحتاج إلى خبرة في قراءة الخطوط القديمة، وإلى صبر لتتبع كل حرف وعلامة ونقطة في المصحف، وهو ما تَجَلَّى في نشر (مصحف المشهد الرضوي).

ويحتاج بيان قيمة هذا المصحف وما بذله الدكتور كريمي في إخراجه إلى دراسة واسعة لا تستوعبها هذه العجالة، وحسبي أن أشير الآن إلى ذلك إشارة سريعة.

أما قيمة هذا المصحف فتنبع من كونه يعود إلى فترة تاريخية مبكرة من تاريخ الإسلام، فهو مكتوب على الرَّقِّ بالخط الحجازي، ومضبوط بنقاط الإعراب التي ٱخترعها أبو الأسود الدؤلي الْمُتَوَفَّى سنة ۶۹هـ، والمصحف وإن لم يكن مؤرخاً فإن خصائصه الكتابية ونتائج الفحص الكاربوني يشيران إلى أنه قد يكون من مصاحف منتصف القرن الأول الهجري.

وأما الجهد المبذول لإخراج المصحف فقد كان كبيراً، ومبتكراً، سواء في الدراسة التي كتبها الدكتور كريمي في التعريف بالمصحف، وطُبِعَتْ باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية في جزء منفصل، أو في خدمة النص وتيسير القراءة فيه والإفادة منه، ويتمثل ذلك في تخصيص صحيفة الوجه الأيمن لصورة المصحف، وتخصيص الوجه المقابل لكتابة النص بحروف الكتابة العربية المعاصرة، واستعمال الألوان للدلالة على ما فيه من رسوم وعلامات، مع موازنة ذلك بالمصحف الأميري، أشهر المصاحف المطبوعة قبل طباعة مصحف المدينة النبوية.

إن (مصحف المشهد الرضوي) جدير بدراسة واسعة تضمنت مقدمات الدكتور كريمي للمصحف مفاتيحها، وعسى أن يتحقق ذلك على يد أحد الباحثين من ذوي الخبرة، والله تعالى وَلِيُّ التوفيق.

كتبه: د. غانم قدوري الحمد

۵/رمضان/۱۴۴۵هـ = ۱۵/آذار/۲۰۲۴م

It is worth mentioning that the “Mashhad Rezavi Quran” is the most complete collection of handwritten Qurans in Hijazi script from the early first century AH, preserved in the library of the Holy Shrine of Rezavi in Mashhad. The researcher of this work is Mr. Morteza Kariminia. The “Mashhad Rezavi Quran,” with the permission and cooperation of the library of the Holy Shrine of Rezavi, was published after seven years of research and technical preparation, along with a detailed introduction in Arabic and English in 2023 by the Aal al-Bayt Foundation, supported by The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, and was officially unveiled in the scientific community with the presence of numerous scholars and researchers from religious institutions and universities.

Source: Shafaqna Persian