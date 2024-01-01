New Arab: Palestinians from Gaza face challenges of access to asylum in Europe

Shafaqna English- Not only are Palestinians lives being threatened by daily shelling and attacks in Gaza, but their most fundamental rights to enjoy asylum are also at stake.

After the 7th of October, Palestinians living under UNRWA’s five areas of operations (Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan) face unprecedented risks.

“If Israel succeeds in opening the borders to Egypt, massive displacement can become real with secondary influx to Libya and to Europe,” Lex Takkenberg, advisor with the Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) and non-resident Professor at Fordham University, told The New Arab.

According to him, the potential scale of displacement could be bigger than the 2015 crisis – when millions of Syrians escaping the war sought refuge in neighboring countries and in Europe.

“The EU should be mindful that in this case we are talking about five areas of origin where UNRWA has operations. Even in Jordan stability would be at risk,” Takkenberg added.

Inconsistent application of asylum policies and registry

In January, with the escalation of violence in Gaza, the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) in a ground-breaking move advised that Palestinians can apply for asylum in Europe arguing that assistance from the UN’s agency has “ceased”.

This means that Palestinians can apply for refugee status without having to prove that they are specifically targeted. The fact that there is no safety in Gaza is sufficient to prove their eligibility for protection.

“The Advocate General’s Opinion at the CJEU is an extremely important application of the Court’s jurisprudence on Article 1D and Palestinian claims as stateless refugees,” explained Professor Akram.

Despite the CJEU opinion, the situation is still quite messy among European countries at the moment. “There is inconsistent application of asylum policies and registry, incurring in risks of invisibility even,” said Takkenberg.