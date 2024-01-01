Afghanistan: Universities still closed to girls after over 450 days

Shafaqna English- More than 450 days have passed, yet there is still no news of universities reopening for girls in Afghanistan.

Some female students said that they are nearly fifteen months behind in their studies and request Taliban to re-open universities for them this year.

Khadijah, a student, said: “If girls are educated and literate, it means the whole family is literate. If girls are uneducated and illiterate, it means the entire family is uneducated and illiterate.”

Another student, Narow, said: “Our request is that they please open the doors of schools and universities to girls so they can study and we can have a strong and advanced society.”

Some university professors also believe that the continued closure of university to girls will cause the country to fall behind.

Zakiullah Mohammadi, a university professor, said: “When we want to govern as a ruling government and as a responsible government in society, we must grant all our citizens their basic rights.”

Sources: Tolo News

