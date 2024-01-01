Al-Jazeera: Global Halal economy on the rise

Shafaqna English- The global Halal economy is on the rise, with an increase in demand fuelling more opportunities for investment in sharia-compliant ways, Al-Jazeera reported.

The global Islamic Halal economy is set to reach a market value of $7.7 trillion by 2025, more than double the $3.2 trillion it reached in 2015 and significantly higher than the $5.7 trillion it was valued at less than three years ago in 2021, according to industry experts.

A report by the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions revealed last year that the global Islamic funds market has grown by more than 300 percent over the past decade, with nearly $200bn now under management globally.

