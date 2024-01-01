UN’s Special Representative: Fighting poverty is essential for efficiency of anti-terrorist efforts

Shafaqna English- Fighting poverty is essential for the efficiency of anti-terrorist efforts, UN’s Secretary-General’s Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel Leonardo Santos Simao said in an interview with TASS.

He stressed that Poverty and the shortage of such resources as water give birth to terrorism in many countries,

“All the conditions need to fight poverty should come together, combined in each one of those countries, to improve the living conditions of the populations. Then terrorism will not have a fertile ground to recruit people on that,” he said.

Sources: TASS

