Pakistan: Return of Afghan refugees and future of Pak-Afghan ties

The previous repatriation drive was criticized for its suddenness and lack of sensitivity towards the Afghan people, who were compelled to return to a homeland facing instability and economic challenges. Unfortunately, the situation has not improved since then. The hasty nature of these repatriations not only burdened the returnees but also strained Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. Additionally, it raised serious humanitarian concerns, including the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the return of refugees to places where their life or freedom is at risk.

It is crucial that the government approaches this repatriation process with greater compassion. Repatriation should be voluntary, and the dignity of individuals seeking refuge in Pakistan should be upheld. Direct engagement with the Afghan community is essential to address their concerns adequately. Furthermore, this process should not be rushed. Many documented Afghans have lived in Pakistan for years, if not decades, and have established lives and communities here. Forcing them to leave without consideration for their well-being would not only be unjust but could also destabilize both sides of the border.

The recent call by the Afghan Taliban for leniency towards refugees from Pakistan presents an opportunity for dialogue, which Islamabad should seize to ensure repatriation is conducted in accordance with human rights and international law. A collaborative approach, supported by international bodies such as UNHCR, can facilitate a dignified and orderly repatriation process. Pakistan’s management of its refugee population must balance security concerns with humanity.

