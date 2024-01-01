English
45,000 Palestinians Perform Isha,Tarawih Prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English-  45,000 Palestinians performed the Tarawih prayers inside Al Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli occupation’s stringent measures, The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported.

Israel has erected barbed wire on a fence around the Lions’ Gate area adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian authorities said.

“This is a dangerous precedent that has never occurred since 1967,” the Jerusalem governor’s office said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank governorates are prevented from reaching out to Jerusalem to perform the prayers in the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque.

