English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Uemployment rate in Saudi Arabia is at its lowest level due to increase in female employment

0

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH- The unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia reached its lowest level in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to an increase in female employment as a result of the development of the non-oil sector.

Al-sharq stated: Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached its lowest level due to the expansion of the non-oil sector, attributed to an increase in female employment.

According to “Al-Sharq” report, the Saudi Arabian statistics center announced today (Friday, March 28th) that the unemployment rate in the country at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 reached 7.7 percent, which is close to the goals of the Vision 2030 program. In this program, achieving a 7 percent unemployment rate by the end of 2023 was targeted.

The unemployment rate among women decreased by 2.6 percent compared to the third quarter, reaching 13.7 percent, the lowest level since statistics have been presented in Saudi Arabia.

The unemployment rate among men during this period was also 4.6 percent, unchanged from the three months prior.

Source: Alsharq

https://www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Unemployment among Saudis down to 7.7% in fourth quarter of 2023

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia provides 24-hour healthcare for pilgrims during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia:More than 8 million perform Umrah in first half of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for non-profit sectors

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi’s Literature Commission takes part in 2024 London Book Fair

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia distributes dates in 93 countries

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.