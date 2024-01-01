Uemployment rate in Saudi Arabia is at its lowest level due to increase in female employment

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH- The unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia reached its lowest level in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to an increase in female employment as a result of the development of the non-oil sector.

Al-sharq stated: Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached its lowest level due to the expansion of the non-oil sector, attributed to an increase in female employment.

According to “Al-Sharq” report, the Saudi Arabian statistics center announced today (Friday, March 28th) that the unemployment rate in the country at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 reached 7.7 percent, which is close to the goals of the Vision 2030 program. In this program, achieving a 7 percent unemployment rate by the end of 2023 was targeted.

The unemployment rate among women decreased by 2.6 percent compared to the third quarter, reaching 13.7 percent, the lowest level since statistics have been presented in Saudi Arabia.

The unemployment rate among men during this period was also 4.6 percent, unchanged from the three months prior.

Source: Alsharq

