English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedGeneral ArticlesOther News

What are benefits of fasting Ramadan according to scientific findings?

0

Shafaqna English | AI-generated content- Fasting during Ramadan has been studied for its potential scientific benefits, including:

  1. Weight Management: Fasting can lead to reduced calorie intake, potentially aiding weight loss and improving body composition.
  2. Improved Insulin Sensitivity: Some studies suggest that fasting can improve insulin sensitivity, which may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.
  3. Cardiovascular Health: Fasting has been associated with lower levels of LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure, which are all risk factors for heart disease.
  4. Brain Health: Fasting may enhance brain function and protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.
  5. Cellular Repair: Fasting triggers cellular repair processes such as autophagy, which removes damaged molecules and cells, potentially promoting longevity.
  6. Spiritual and Psychological Benefits: Fasting during Ramadan is also believed to promote self-discipline, empathy, and spiritual growth, which can positively impact mental well-being.

However, it’s important to note that individual responses to fasting can vary, and more research is needed to fully understand the long-term health effects of Ramadan fasting.

This text is generated by AI, based on Shafaqna’s question. Shafaqna does not endorse the views expressed in the article.

Featured image is created by Copilot Designer. 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dua: Day 18 of Ramadhan [Video]

asadian

Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for travelling before or after Zuhr

asadian

45,000 Palestinians Perform Isha,Tarawih Prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

Egypt: 10,000 feast at Cairo’s mega-iftar on 10th anniversary

nafiseh yazdani

[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 17)

asadian

Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who does not know that the traveller’s fast is invalid

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.