What are benefits of fasting Ramadan according to scientific findings?

Shafaqna English | AI-generated content- Fasting during Ramadan has been studied for its potential scientific benefits, including:

Weight Management: Fasting can lead to reduced calorie intake, potentially aiding weight loss and improving body composition. Improved Insulin Sensitivity: Some studies suggest that fasting can improve insulin sensitivity, which may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Cardiovascular Health: Fasting has been associated with lower levels of LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure, which are all risk factors for heart disease. Brain Health: Fasting may enhance brain function and protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Cellular Repair: Fasting triggers cellular repair processes such as autophagy, which removes damaged molecules and cells, potentially promoting longevity. Spiritual and Psychological Benefits: Fasting during Ramadan is also believed to promote self-discipline, empathy, and spiritual growth, which can positively impact mental well-being.

However, it’s important to note that individual responses to fasting can vary, and more research is needed to fully understand the long-term health effects of Ramadan fasting.

This text is generated by AI, based on Shafaqna’s question. Shafaqna does not endorse the views expressed in the article.

Featured image is created by Copilot Designer.

