Iraqi government is determined to completely close camps within next three months

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– The advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister on social spectrum affairs announced that the Iraqi government is determined to dismantle all camps by the middle of the current calendar year.

Al-Sabah News stated: Nawfal Bahaa Musa, advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister on social spectrum affairs, announced that the Iraqi government is determined to dismantle all camps by the middle of the current calendar year.

According to “Al-Sabah,” he stated that most of the camps are located in the provinces of Erbil and Duhok, and most of their residents are Yazidis from Sinjar who cannot return to their areas due to political issues.

Simultaneously, Suran Omar, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Committee on Displaced Persons and Refugees, mentioned that political and economic factors are preventing the return of displaced persons and added that six months is sufficient to permanently close this file.

Earlier, the Iraqi Minister of Migration emphasized that the Ministry of Migration is striving to return all displaced persons voluntarily and to completely close the file of displaced persons by July 30.

Source: Al-Sabah News

