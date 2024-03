Shafaqna English- In a tweet, the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office, OCHA said that more than 1.1M people in Gaza face an extreme level of food insecurity.

OCHA noted that “access impediments persist & time is running out.” “There is no alternative to the large-scale delivery of aid by land to have enough aid to save lives, esp. in the nort,” it said. “Nevertheless, access impediments persist & time is running out,” it noted. Source:WAFA