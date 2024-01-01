English
Egypt: 10,000 feast at Cairo’s mega-iftar on 10th anniversary

Shafaqna English- Thousands of people this week packed alleyways of a working-class area in Cairo for Egypt’s mega-Iftar to celebrate the 10th anniversary of an annual gathering in Ramadhan.

Known as the Matariya iftar after its venue in the populous district of the same name, this year’s event saw an estimated 10,000 people showing up from inside the area in eastern Cairo and beyond, according to organisers.

Some 750 tables were arrayed stretching for more than 1,000 metres across seven alleyways against the background of houses bedecked with Ramadhan-themed decorations, graffiti and festive balloons and lights. Attendants at this year’s party wore shirts emblazoned with the phrase “the 10th year of neighborliness and companionship”.

Sources: Gulf News

www.shafaqna.com

